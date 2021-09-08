Health agency blames Brazil, Argentina, CONMEBOL for chaos

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health agency Anvisa blames the Brazilian and Argentinian soccer confederations and South American soccer body CONMEBOL for the chaos that halted Sunday’s World Cup qualifying match between the archrivals. The match was interrupted after seven minutes when an Anvisa agent and a policeman entered the pitch at NeoQuimica Arena to remove four Argentina players who the agency says should have been in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.