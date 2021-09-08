Italy beats Lithuania 5-0; Swiss draw in Northern Ireland

AP National Sports

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Italy’s new-look attacking lineup has fired the Azzurri to a 5-0 win over Lithuania in World Cup qualifying and a first victory since winning the European Championship. Moise Kean scored twice and Giacomo Raspadori netted his first Italy goal and also forced an own goal in an impressive first half for the Italians. Giovanni Di Lorenzo also scored his first goal for Italy. Italy remains atop Group C and extends its advantage to six points ahead of second-place Switzerland. Switzerland forward Haris Seferović had a penalty saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell as his team was held to a 0-0 draw by Northern Ireland.