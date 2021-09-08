Jones looking for wins in 2nd full season as Giants QB

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t looking at his third NFL season as a make-or-break situation. His major concern heading into Sunday’s opener against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium is putting up wins. Jones has started 26 games since taking over in his rookie season from two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. While the sixth pick in the 2019 draft has averaged almost 3,000 yards passing and 17.5 touchdowns, the Giants are 8-18 in games he has started. The good news this year for Jones is that he has more weapons on offense.