Orioles score 9 runs in eighth inning, rally past Royals 9-8

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals. Baltimore has taken two of three from the Royals, who haven’t won a series at Camden Yards since April 2014. Salvador Pérez hit his 42nd homer for Kansas City. Andrew Benintendi finished with three hits and five RBIs for the Royals.

