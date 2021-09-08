Roethlisberger on T.J. Watt’s contract status: Pay the man

AP National Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has an ally in his contract negotiation in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger says Watt “should get whatever he wants” as he tries to lock down a new deal with the team before the season opener at Buffalo. Watt has been a fixture at the team facility since training camp opened in July but did not play in the preseason and has not participated in any contact 11-on-11 drills at any point.