Soto’s go-ahead homer sends Nationals past Braves, 4-2

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Soto crushed a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals relied on their bullpen after Sean Nolin’s first-inning ejection to take a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. Soto’s 462-foot drive off Richard Rodriguez landed about halfway up the seats in right-center and snapped a 2-all tie. The Braves began the night 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia in the NL East. Nolin was ejected after only eight pitches. The left-hander threw a pitch behind Freddie Freeman before hitting Freeman with the next delivery. Braves closer Will Smith hit Soto with a pitch on Tuesday night.