Spain wins 2-0 away in WC qualifier as Kosovo fans protest

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Spain has won 2-0 at Kosovo to regain control of its fate in World Cup qualifying in a match marked by protests by the home fans over Spain’s non-recognition of the country. Pablo Fornals and Ferran Torres scored to give Spain 13 points in Group B. It has four points more than Sweden after the Swedes lost 2-1 at Greece. Sweden has two games in hand. Some of the nearly 1,000 fans at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina displayed banners criticizing Spain’s stance not to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence from Serbia.