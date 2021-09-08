Vikings sign RT Brian O’Neill to contract extension

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed right tackle Brian O’Neill to a contract extension. They’ve secured their most reliable blocker for the long term. O’Neill was drafted in the second round out of Pittsburgh in 2018. He would have been eligible for free agency next year. O’Neill cracked the lineup as a rookie and has started 42 games in his first three seasons. The Vikings have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL during his span as a starter. The Vikings have drafted an offensive lineman in the first or second round for four straight years.