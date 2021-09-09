After all the hype, Ronaldo set for 1st game back at Man U

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make the first appearance in his second spell at Manchester United in the Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday. The Portugal star has been the talk of the town since his stunning transfer from Juventus was completed last week with United maximizing the public relations opportunities created by having one of the best players in the history of soccer once again. Ronaldo is a guarantee of goals for sure but will he also guarantee United gets back on the trophy trail after four seasons without silverware? His three years at Juve proved to be a turbulent period for the Italian club and should perhaps act as something of a warning.