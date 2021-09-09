Browns visit Chiefs to open new season in a playoff rematch

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled the AFC for the better part of three seasons, making back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl. The Cleveland Browns could offer the stiffest test to their perch at the top. The two teams met in the divisional round of the playoffs last season with Kansas City squeaking out a 22-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. And it’s perhaps fitting that they open the season against each other at Arrowhead on Sunday. There is a full crowd expected, too, after attendance was limited to about 16,500 fans because of COVID-19 last season.