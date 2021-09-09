Chiefs ride 14-game September win streak into season opener

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It has been nearly five years since the Kansas City Chiefs have lost a game in the opening month of the NFL season. The remarkable streak of perfection predates quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and a multitude of players that hope to usher the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl. The biggest reason is that the Chiefs have remained remarkably consistent over the years. The key players have remained the same, the coaching staff has mostly been stable and that allows them to carry success from year to year.