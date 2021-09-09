Colts looking to end opening-game woes against Seahawks

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay gave his players a succinct message the first day of training camp. Win the opener. While it sounds simple, the Colts have lost seven straight Week 1 matchups — and they started preparing this week without knowing if new quarterback Carson Wentz would be cleared to play against Seattle. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have won 11 of their past 12 playing in the early Sunday timeslot.