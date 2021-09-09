Falcons, Eagles meet in opener after dismal 2020 seasons

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

In a matchup between the two worst teams in the NFC a year ago, the Atlanta Falcons host the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season. Both teams have rookie head coaches: Arthur Smith in Atlanta and Nick Sirianni for the Eagles. Neither had held the top job at any level of their coaching careers. The Falcons begin their 14th season with Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback, but he won’t have his longtime favorite receiver. Julio Jones was dealt to the Titans over the summer. The Eagles are going with Jalen Hurts at QB after trading Carson Wentz.