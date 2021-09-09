Familiar foe: Chargers’ rookie Slater faces Young in debut

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Rashawn Slater solidified himself as one of the top offensive linemen in college with his dominating performance against Chase Young in 2019. Two years later, Slater’s first assignment in the NFL will be to contain Young again when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Washington Football Team on Sunday in the season opener. Slater was the 13th overall pick in April’s draft and will get the start at left tackle in his NFL debut as part of a rebuilt Chargers offensive line. They will face a stout WFT defensive line that is led by Young, who is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.