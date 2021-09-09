FIFA unveils biennial World Cup plan, UEFA threatens boycott

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — FIFA has detailed its plan for reshaping international soccer around playing the men’s World Cup every two years despite European opposition that could lead to a boycott. The pushback from Europe was immediate. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirms it could launch a boycott by its teams which have dominated soccer’s marquee event since Brazil won in 2002. About 80 former internationals including World Cup winners went to Qatar for two days of FIFA-hosted talks. They say they agreed on playing the tournament twice as often. FIFA promises more top-level tournaments and fewer qualifying games.