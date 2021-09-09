Skip to Content
NC State at Mississippi State highlights ACC This Week

By JOHN KEKIS
AP Sports Writer

North Carolina State hits the road to take on Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference in a Power Five matchup of two teams coming off big wins. The Wolfpack beat South Florida 45-0 behind a staunch run game and the Bulldogs staged a furious rally to beat Louisiana Tech 35-34 after allowing 34 unanswered points. Other Power Five matchups include Pitt at Tennessee, Rutgers at Syracuse, and Illinois at Virginia. Among the ACC’s ranked teams, No. 6 Clemson hosts South Carolina State, No. 19 Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee, No. 22 Miami hosts Appalachian State, and Georgia State is at No. 24 North Carolina.

