No. 6 Clemson looks to address ‘details’ against SC State

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney likes almost everything about his team, despite the sixth-ranked Tigers opening loss to No. 2 Georgia. He says his team played hard and matched Georgia’s effort. But there were small mistakes at critical times that cost them in the loss. Swinney says the team is focusing on itself as seeks its first win of the season against FCS opponent in South Carolina State. The Tigers shouldn’t have much of problem with these Bulldogs. They’ve won all four games against South Carolina State by a combined score of 238-20. They won 59-0 the last time they played in 2016.