O’Neill homers, Cards win 2-1 to salvage split with Dodgers

AP National Sports

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win. The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final NL wild-card spot, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants. O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford was his 25th homer this season. The blast made a winner out of Alex Reyes, who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role.