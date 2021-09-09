Rose boosts Ryder Cup hopes with solid start at Wentworth

AP National Sports

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Justin Rose needs to win the BMW PGA Championship to qualify automatically for a fifth straight appearance at the Ryder Cup and the Englishman is off to a strong start in that quest. Rose shot a bogey-free, 5-under 67 and was three shots off the first-round lead shared by Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout. The European Tour’s flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth marks the final chance for Ryder Cup hopefuls to earn points to get into the final place on offer for the match against United States at Whistling Straits this month. Rose is most likely relying on one of the three captain’s picks of Padraig Harrington.