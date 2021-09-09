Spanish league joins blockchain world and launches NFTs

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is joining the blockchain world by launching officially licensed digital cards of players to be sold and traded online. The league has announced a deal with fantasy soccer platform Sorare to launch the non-fungible tokens known as NFTs. Fans, collectors and fantasy players will be able to trade and play with the digital cards of all of the league’s players, generating a new revenue stream for the clubs and giving buyers the opportunity to make money with the digital assets. The cards’ value are determined by the market’s supply and demand and ultimately by the players’ performances and actions.