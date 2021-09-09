Spanish Paralympic swimmer to fly home after anxiety attack

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — A prominent Spanish Paralympic swimmer will be flown home after she was hospitalized in Tokyo because of an anxiety attack. The Spanish Paralympic Committee says Teresa Perales has been in a Tokyo hospital since Sunday. The 45-year-old Perales is Spain’s most decorated Paralympian with 27 career medals. She was awarded Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for sports in June. The committee says Perales will be taken to a hospital in Spain on her return.