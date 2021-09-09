Veteran coaches Meyer, Culley debut as Texans host Jaguars

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Though Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer and Houston’s David Culley are both making their debuts as NFL head coaches Sunday when the Jaguars and Texans meet, that’s the only possible way you could think of them as rookies. The two men, who are involved in one of two Week 1 matchups of new coaches, have more than 75 years combined of college and NFL coaching experience as they begin these jobs.