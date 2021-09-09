Virginia, Illinois hoping early kickoff not a problem

AP National Sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

Bronco Mendenhall hopes an early start time for Virginia’s game against Illinois this weekend won’t affect the Cavaliers much because they practice early, too. First-year Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema has the same expectations for his team. The 11 a.m. EST kickoff is an hour after Illinois usually practices. The Illini are 1-1 and coming off a 37-30 home loss to UTSA and making their first road trip. Virginia piled up 545 yards of offense and beat William & Mary 43-0 last week in its opener.