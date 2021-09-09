Wentz ready to make new start as Colts host Seahawks

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Carson Wentz spent most of training camp in meetings, studying playbooks and learning the offense through others. On Sunday, he’ll likely finally start some snaps for Indianapolis. It’s the fifth consecutive year the Colts have had a different Week 1 starting quarterback and this time it comes against defending NFC West champion Seattle. Russell Wilson enters his 10th season and has Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, a stingy run defense and Super Bowl aspirations.