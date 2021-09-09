Yankees’ Taillon out with ankle tear, Britton has TJ surgery

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and manager Aaron Boone also said reliever Zack Britton had season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday. The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left a start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday. The Yankees have lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row.