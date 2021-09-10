No surprise: NFL quarterbacks making the most money by far

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

On and off the field, NFL quarterbacks _ no surprise here _ are making the most money. Even in a year when the salary cap has decreased, the big name passers are getting richer. According to Forbes, the 10 biggest earners will collect about $418 million in salary, endorsements and other earnings. That’s an increase of 9% over 2020. The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tops the list mainly because of the four-year, $160 million contract he landed earlier in 2021. Prescott got a $66 million signing bonus; his overall earnings, pending more off-field deals, is at $87 million for the year.