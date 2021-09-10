Spanish TV apologies for racist comment about Madrid player

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s state television has condemned and apologized for a racist comment made by a guest sports commentator during the presentation of Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga. Analyst Lorena González was heard off-camera saying “this guy is blacker than his suit” during Camavinga’s presentation this week. Spanish broadcaster RTVE says that González’s comments “showed a lack of respect and are inappropriate for a public television channel” and apologized to Camavinga. González has also issued a statement “to offer my sincerest apologies to anyone who felt offended.” The 18-year-old Camavinga plays for France. He was born in Angola.