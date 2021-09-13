Everton goal rush stuns Burnley 3-1 in EPL

AP National Sports

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has produced a remarkable comeback with three goals inside seven minutes to beat Burnley 3-1 in the English Premier League. Everton looked battered and beaten after Ben Mee marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the opening goal in the 53rd minute. However, within the space of 379 seconds the hosts turned the match on its head via a Michael Keane header against his former club, a stunner from Andros Townsend, and a clinical one-on-one from fellow new arrival Demarai Gray.