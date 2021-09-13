Judge, Sánchez rally Yanks from 5-run deficit over Twins 6-5

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning. New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak. It closed within a half-game of AL wild-card leaders Toronto and Boston. Gleyber Torres, who lost his shortstop job and was moved to second base, scored the winning run.