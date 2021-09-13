QB controversy at UGA? Bennett shines as Daniels replacement

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — JT Daniels has certainly done nothing to lose his job as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He led the second-ranked Bulldogs to five straight wins after taking over as the No. 1 signal-caller. Surely, he’ll be taking snaps again as soon as he’s healthy. Then again, when your back-up throws five touchdowns in a single half, there’s bound to be some talk of a possible quarterback controversy. That was the case as the Bulldogs returned to practice to begin preparations for Saturday night’s game against South Carolina. All eyes are on the QB position after Stetson Bennett’s dazzling performance against UAB.