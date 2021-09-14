Miami wins third straight for first time in club history

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Makoun scored on a penalty kick in the 95th minute and Inter Miami beat 10-man Toronto FC 1-0 for their first three-game winning streak in club history. Miami has won five of its last six matches, with one draw, including 1-0 wins over Cincinnati, Columbus and Toronto. Miami has kept clean sheets in four consecutive matches for the first time in club history. Toronto had its losing streak extended to six games.