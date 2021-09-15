Crosby moves past standout game, turns focus to Steelers

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby registered six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in his debut as a team captain in the Raiders’ 33-27 overtime victory over Baltimore. He says he’s already moved on from the victory and his performance and is looking toward the team’s next opponent, the Steelers. Crosby says the NFL is a “week-by-week league” and he has to stay focused. His performance in Week 1 earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.