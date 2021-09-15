Dalton ready to meet former team when Bears host Bengals

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Andy Dalton remembers how strange it felt playing against the Bengals. The fact the game was in Cincinnati made it that much more emotional for the veteran quarterback. Dalton goes against the Bengals for the second time in as many years when they visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. And this one figures to be a little less emotional than when he faced them last season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears are looking to bounce back from a season-opening, 34-14 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Dalton did little to quiet the calls for prized rookie Justin Fields in that one.