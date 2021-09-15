Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says ‘no chance’ he lands at USC

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California. He adds, “I’m here and committed to try to build an organization.” Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators and another with the Buckeyes. He stepped down after the 2018 season. Jaguars owner Shad Khan persuaded him to return to the sideline in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.