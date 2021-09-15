NASCAR adds Gateway, returns Homestead to playoffs for 2022

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Homestead-Miami Speedway will return to the playoff portion of the NASCAR season in 2022. The series is also bringing its Cup Series to the Gateway track outside St. Louis and will race on Easter Sunday for the first time in more than three decades. The schedule for next year also takes one of two races away from Pocono. NASCAR also plans to race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the second year in a row. It will also run on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in its first Easter Sunday race since 1989.