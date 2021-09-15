No. 10 Penn St. looking to history to prep for No. 22 Auburn

AP National Sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Most of the intelligence No. 10 Penn State has on its upcoming opponent was compiled long ago by the team’s video production staff. How much it’s worth now is up for debate. Not only will No. 22 Auburn’s visit to Beaver Stadium provide the Nittany Lions with a rare Southeastern Conference test, it’s proving to be a tricky game to prepare for. There’s just not a lot of tape on the Tigers, who are led by first-year coach Bryan Harsin and two coordinators also in their first seasons. The Tigers’ first two games certainly didn’t yield much, except to illustrate how overmatched their first opponents were. They outscored Akron and Alabama State by a combined 122-10.