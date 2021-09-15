Pats’ O-line poised to keep pressure off Mac Jones vs. Jets

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Dolphins tried their best to force Patriots rookie Mac Jones into poor decisions last week, causing him to fumble and blitzing him 21 times. Only Dallas’ Dak Prescott was blitzed more, and only Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill and New York’s Zach Wilson took more than the nine hits Jones did. It’s put the Patriots offensive line in the spotlight as it prepares to visit a Jets team expected to be just as aggressive under new coach Robert Saleh. New England may have to do it without tackle Trent Brown, who is on the mend from a right calf injury.