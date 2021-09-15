Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:13 PM

Sanchez homers twice, Marlins rally past Nationals 8-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesus Sanchez’s second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-6. The Marlins tied it in the ninth on an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and a fielder’s-choice groundout by Lewin Diaz. Then Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan to left-center for his 12th homer of the season. Sanchez also hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Miami’s first runs. Bryan De La Cruz homered in the eighth for the Marlins, who took two of three from Washington.

Associated Press

