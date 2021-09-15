Sitting out preseason helped some QBs, hurt others

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Sitting out the preseason did nothing to slow the start to the season for guys like Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott. For guys like Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill and Matt Ryan there appeared to be some rust. In all, nine quarterbacks who didn’t take a snap in the preseason started Week 1 and there was no consistent pattern on whether that decision helped or hurt. Four of the nine quarterbacks ended up on the winning side and the combined passer rating for the quarterbacks was slightly lower than the league average.