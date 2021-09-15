Track coach Salazar’s 4-year doping ban upheld by CAS

AP National Sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Track coach Alberto Salazar received no relief from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld his four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that had long been pursued by American regulators. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Salazar’s ban had been upheld. The person did not want to be identified because CAS has not yet released the full report, which is expected soon. Salazar is the former marathon champion who trained a long list of championship distance runners including Mo Farah, Galen Rupp and, for a time, Kara Goucher. None of his former runners have been charged with doping violations. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigated Salazar and the running team for about six years before handing down sanctions.