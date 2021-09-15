Welcome back: Fuller set to make his awaited Dolphins’ debut
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Will Fuller is looking forward to the calm of playing again. Watching football games and not playing, it turns out, makes the Miami Dolphins wide receiver more than a bit jittery. And now that his six-game suspension for a performance-enhancers that occurred last season is over, the speedy Fuller can finally get back on the field and make what will be his Dolphins’ debut Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
