Aaron Donald turns 30, closes in on more records for Rams

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald’s first game in his 30s looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago’s game plan in the Rams’ season-opening 34-14 victory. Donald essentially ended the Rams’ blowout win by sacking Andy Dalton on fourth down with 2:18 to play. But that moment faded from his mind in comparison to a play earlier in the fourth quarter in which Dalton escaped his grasp, only to run into a sack by linebacker Justin Hollins.