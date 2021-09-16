Bengals look to build on opener, Bears try to bounce back

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals look to build on a promising season opener when they visit the Chicago Bears. The Bengals beat Minnesota in overtime. Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns while setting career highs in passer rating and yards per attempt. Chicago got picked apart by Matthew Stafford in a 34-14 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will be facing his former team for the second time in as many seasons after being let go by the Bengals. Dalton led the Dallas Cowboys to a win at Cincinnati last year.