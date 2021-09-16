Best of the best: AP ranks the top Games of the Century

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Assocated Press has ranked the five best Games of the Century. The only two requirements: It had to be a regular-season game and it had to match the top two teams in the country according to a major poll like the AP Top 25. Topping the list was Nebraska’s 35-31 win over Oklahoma in 1971. No. 2 was Texas beating Arkansas 15-14 in 1969. No. 3 was Miami’s 17-16 win over Florida State in 1991. Fourth was Notre Dame’s 31-24 win over Florida State in 1993. And fifith was the 10-10 tie between Michigan State and Notre Dame in 1966.