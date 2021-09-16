Broncos seek 1st 2-0 start since 2018 against skidding Jags

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are seeking their first 2-0 start since 2018 when they play at Jacksonville on Sunday. The Jaguars are coming off a nightmarish opener in which they had 10 penalties, six dropped passes and looked mostly unprepared in coach Urban Meyer’s NFL debut. It was Meyer’s first season-opening loss in 18 years as a head coach. Jacksonville has hosted Denver twice in home openers (2007, 2010) and won both.