No. 16 Chanticleers set to run with the Bulls in Buffalo

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Coastal Carolina takes its high-powered offense on the road to play the Mid-American Conference Buffalo Bulls in the schools’ first meeting. The Chanticleers faced Buffalo’s past coach Lance Leipold in a 49-22 win over Kansas last weekend. Now they face Leipold’s successor in Maurice Linguist who takes over a program coming off three consecutive bowl berths. Coastal Carolina is 0-6 against New York-based schools. The Bulls are 1-13 against ranked opponents with their lone win coming against Ball State in the 2008 MAC championship game.