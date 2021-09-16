Skip to Content
Oh, snap: Browns punter Gillan ‘devastated’ by fumble in KC

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jamie Gillan caught hundreds, maybe thousands of snaps during training camp and the preseason. He dropped the first one that counted last week. Gillan failed to catch a snap in the fourth quarter of the opener at Kansas City, and then made matters worse when he tried to run for a first down and was tackled in the Browns’ 33-29 loss to the Chiefs. Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer didn’t offer any excuses for Gillan and said the 24-year-old simply dropped the ball. Priefer said Gillan was “devastated” by his mistake, one of three critical miscues by the Browns in the second half. 

