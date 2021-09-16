Once-amateur boxing world championships to offer prize money

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The boundary between amateur and professional boxing has blurred further with the International Boxing Association offering prize money of up to $100,000 for the first time at the historically amateur men’s world championships. AIBA says a total prize fund of $2.6 million is in place to award medalists in each category. The men’s championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. AIBA hasn’t said if it will have prize money at the women’s world championships. That event is scheduled for this year but has no listed venue or dates on AIBA’s competition calendar.