Penn State faces Auburn, looking for 7th straight win

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Penn State and Auburn will look for early bragging rights in the first game of a home-and-home matchup that also could serve as a resume builder for both squads. The Nittany Lions are playing for their seventh straight win while Auburn will look for its third straight in a rare visit to a Big Ten stadium. The Tigers have a pair of backs who have carved up their first two opponents and could be the key to quieting a raucous crowd. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have combined for 43 carries, 531 yards and four touchdowns