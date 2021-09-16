Reeling No. 9 Ohio St looks to rebound against Tulsa

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Ohio State is looking for answers. The Buckeyes hope to work out some of the problems against an overmatched Tulsa team at Ohio Stadium. The Ohio State defense was shredded in the first two games and must work out some issues with the run game. New starting quarterback C.J. Stroud put up gaudy numbers but missed some receivers and threw a fourth-quarter interception. Tulsa was upset by UC Davis and then let one slip away late against Oklahoma State.